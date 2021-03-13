Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Witnesses Car Theft During Chicago Video Filming

The founder of popular sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports along with his camera crew became witnesses to a car theft in progress while reviewing a South Loop pizza joint earlier this week.

In video that has gone viral, Dave Portnoy was filming Wednesday outside the Art of Pizza, 751 S. State St., for his "One Bite Pizza Reviews" series when the situation transpired.

According to Chicago police, a 27-year-old man observed his vehicle on the street within an unknown male offender inside. The victim then flagged down officers in a nearby marked Chicago Police Department squad vehicle, which was seen in the Barstool Sports video.

The offender then accelerated and struck the rear of the squad vehicle before fleeing, police officials added.

In video posted to social media, Portnoy asked, "Did that guy just get carjacked?"

Another man Portnoy was with said, "I think the guy just hit the police car."

As the theft didn't involve force, it was classified as a motor vehicle theft and not a carjacking, according to the Chicago Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remained under investigation by detectives Saturday.