Barricaded Person Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order at Wheaton Apartment Complex

A person was taken into custody after about a four-hour standoff Wednesday night that prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order at a Wheaton apartment complex.

Wheaton officials issued the shelter-in-place order about 6:30 p.m. when police responded to a person barricaded inside the TGM Danada Apartments, in the area of Kensington Circle — about 25 miles west of Chicago, officials said.

The order was lifted about 10:30 p.m.

The incident, which was “resolved peacefully,” was isolated, and there was no threat to the public, officials said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No other information was available.