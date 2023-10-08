Banks, post offices and more: What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day

Columbus Day, which typically occurs on the second Monday in October, will take place as usual on Oct. 9, but so will the counter-celebration Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021. An increasing number of states and cities have also recognized it — pivoting from a day long rooted in the celebration of explorer Christopher Columbus to one focused on the people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. In Illinois, Indigenous Peoples Day is considered the last Monday in September.

Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day has yet to be named one.

With the holiday approaching, you might be wondering what will be open - like banks, post offices and schools - and if certain services will be available. Here's what you need to know:

Banks and the stock market

A number of banks credit unions will likely be closed as Columbus Day is considered a holiday by the Federal Reserve. If they choose, banks can be open on a Federal Reserve holiday.

While most major banks will be closed, you'll still be able to take advantage of mobile and online services. The stock market, on the other hand, will be open for the day. Bond markets will stay closed, however.

US Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance in the holiday, and mail won't be delivered either, because postal carriers will have the day off.

Government buildings

State government facilities in Illinois remain closed for the day, as will federal government buildings across the country.

Will restaurants and grocery stores have reduced hours?

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open for the day and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check online before venturing out.

DMV

Driver services facilities operated by the Illinois Secretary of State's office will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to the office's website.

Schools

While some school districts may be in session, others will not. Chicago Public Schools does not observe Columbus Day, it does recognize Indigenous People's Day.

In 2019, the Chicago Board of Education voted to replace Columbus Day -- the second Monday in October -- with Indigenous People's Day on the school calendar.

As such, CPS will not hold classes Monday. According to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.