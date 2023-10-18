Bank in Schaumburg robbed at gunpoint

A northwest suburban bank was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

A man entered the U.S. Bank, 60 Meacham Road in Schaumburg, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to the FBI. The time of the robbery wasn’t released.

He fled the area and was not arrested, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The robber was described by the FBI as a 6-foot Hispanic male with heavy build and black hair. He wore a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a black mask, police said.

The amount of money stolen wasn’t released.