Baconfest Chicago Sets Lineup For Delicious Return

Bacon lovers in Chicago are rejoicing, as the 12th annual Baconfest is set to return to the UIC Dorin Forum on Saturday, April 18th.

The event features bacon-themed dishes from dozens of different restaurants, created by some of the top chefs in the city and suburbs.

This year's Baconfest will feature two sessions, one for lunch and another for dinner. Here are the participating restaurants:

Baconfest Lunch

AceBounce

Atwood

Bespoke Cuisine

Bistro Campagne

Community Tavern

Davanti Enoteca

Eden

Farmhouse Chicago

Firecakes

Flo & Santos

Fred’s Garage

Goose Island Brewpub

Jordan's Food of Distinction

Kaiser Tiger

Kitty O'Sheas

Latinicity Food Hall

Market House on the Square

Mercat a la Planxa

Murray Bros. Caddyshack

N'awlins Edibles Traveling Chef

NoMI Kitchen

One Lake Brewing

Paddy Long's

Phillipe C'est Bon

Piece Pizzeria and Brewery

Sheekar Delights

Smack Dab

Smylie Brothers Brewing Company

Sociale

Soul Kantina

The Broken Barrel Bar

The Dearborn

The Signature Room at the 95th

Travelle at The Langham

Vinci

Wow Bao

Baconfest Dinner

Amazing Edibles Catering

Asadito Taco

Bangers & Lace - Evanston

Bar Roma

Batter & Berries

Berger Station

Cafe ba ba Reeba!

Carnivore

CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck

Chicago Q

Copper Fox Gastropub

CRĪO Bar and Restaurant

Edzo's Burger Shop

Fire Thyme

Flo Cafe & Bar

Gale Street Inn

Good Measure

Goose Island Brewpub

Imperial Lamian

Naansense

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern

SafeHouse

Takito Street

The Bageler's Coffeehouse

The Florentine

The Grill On The Alley

The Grillroom Chophouse and Winebar

The Roaming Hog

Three Floyds Brewpub

Townhouse Restaurant & Wine Bar

XO Marshmallow

A full schedule of events can be found on the festival’s website.

General admission tickets for the event cost $85, and come with a three hour tasting session. Bacon-Only tickets will set you back $60, and will not come with drink tickets, and a VIP ticket is available for $160 and comes with an hour of early access for bacon enthusiasts.