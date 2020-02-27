Baconfest Chicago Sets Lineup For Delicious Return

Bacon lovers in Chicago are rejoicing, as the 12th annual Baconfest is set to return to the UIC Dorin Forum on Saturday, April 18th.
The event features bacon-themed dishes from dozens of different restaurants, created by some of the top chefs in the city and suburbs.
This year's Baconfest will feature two sessions, one for lunch and another for dinner. Here are the participating restaurants:
Local
Baconfest Lunch
N'awlins Edibles Traveling Chef
Smylie Brothers Brewing Company
The Signature Room at the 95th
Baconfest Dinner
CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck
The Grillroom Chophouse and Winebar
Townhouse Restaurant & Wine Bar
A full schedule of events can be found on the festival’s website.
General admission tickets for the event cost $85, and come with a three hour tasting session. Bacon-Only tickets will set you back $60, and will not come with drink tickets, and a VIP ticket is available for $160 and comes with an hour of early access for bacon enthusiasts.