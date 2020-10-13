jeffery manor

Baby Delivered After Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot on Chicago's South Side: Police

A 35-year-old pregnant woman was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side. Doctors at the University of Chicago Medical Center were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

About 12:06 a.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100 block of East 95th Place, found the woman laying on a porch, unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds to her back, Chicago police said.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died, police said. The woman was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the woman’s name.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

