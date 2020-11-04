Authorities Evacuate Area Near 25th Street and Clark in Response to Gary Fire

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said authorities evacuated an area near 25th Street and Clark in Gary, which was covered in heavy smoke due to a fire.

Officials said an aviation unit is assisting with "aerial water drops" to assist in extinguishing the fire.

"A Lake County police officer with our High Crime Unit spotted the flames at approximately 1:20 this afternoon," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. "The officer called the fire in.

The Gary Fire Department could not reach the fire because of the terrain, according to Martinez.

No injuries have been reported at this time.