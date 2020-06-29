Aurora Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Aurora police announced an Endanger Missing Person Advisory for a young boy who went missing Sunday night.

Officials received a call for missing 13-year-old Byron Sparrow around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and continued their search Monday morning.

According to police, Sparrow has a medical condition which puts him in greater danger. He has not been seen since leaving his house at 4:30 p.m. Sunday going to an unknown location.

Sparrow is approximately five feet and two inches with brown hair and brown eyes, officials reported. Weighing 139 pounds, he was last seen wearing a grey graphic t-shirt and blue shorts with red stripes and grey Crocs.

Aurora police encouraged anyone with more information to call the department at (630) 256-5900 or 911.