Aurora Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Aurora police announced an Endanger Missing Person Advisory for a young boy who went missing Sunday night.
Officials received a call for missing 13-year-old Byron Sparrow around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and continued their search Monday morning.
According to police, Sparrow has a medical condition which puts him in greater danger. He has not been seen since leaving his house at 4:30 p.m. Sunday going to an unknown location.
Sparrow is approximately five feet and two inches with brown hair and brown eyes, officials reported. Weighing 139 pounds, he was last seen wearing a grey graphic t-shirt and blue shorts with red stripes and grey Crocs.
Aurora police encouraged anyone with more information to call the department at (630) 256-5900 or 911.