Missing person

Aurora Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Police said the young boy could be in danger due to an existing medical condition

Aurora police announced an Endanger Missing Person Advisory for a young boy who went missing Sunday night.

Officials received a call for missing 13-year-old Byron Sparrow around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and continued their search Monday morning.

According to police, Sparrow has a medical condition which puts him in greater danger. He has not been seen since leaving his house at 4:30 p.m. Sunday going to an unknown location.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Weekend Gun Violence 1 hour ago

2 Young Children Fatally Shot in Weekend Violence Across Chicago

Sparrow is approximately five feet and two inches with brown hair and brown eyes, officials reported. Weighing 139 pounds, he was last seen wearing a grey graphic t-shirt and blue shorts with red stripes and grey Crocs.

Aurora police encouraged anyone with more information to call the department at (630) 256-5900 or 911.

This article tagged under:

Missing personAurora policebyron sparrowmissing boy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us