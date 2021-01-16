Aurora Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Friday Evening

Aurora police reported officers are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday after a man was shot and killed on the city's east side Friday evening.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of South Spencer Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot more than once.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"Several neighbors and witnesses in the area provided key information and video evidence to officers, which allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant for a resident in the 700 block of South Spencer Street," police said.

According to officials, at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday Aurora Police's Special Response Team executed the search warrant. Police said officers knocked on the door and made "numerous announcements" for anyone inside the home to exit immediately, but no occupants complied.

Police said over the subsequent two hours, five adult men, one adult female and three children exited the home.

"Nearly three hours after SRT members arrived at the home, some people inside the home continue to refuse to come out the home. Just after 3:45 a.m., SRT members made entry into the home and took the remaining two people inside the home into custody," officials said. "An infant was also found inside the house."

Aurora police said said several people have been taken into custody and interviews are active. The investigation is considered "on-going."