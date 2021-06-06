At Least 8 People Shot on Sidewalk in Burnside, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are searching for suspects after at least eight people were shot on a sidewalk in the city’s Burnside neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 3:59 a.m. when two people inside of a passing silver sedan fired shots at the group.

In all, eight people were ultimately shot before the gunmen fled the scene. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, but his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while a 29-year-old man was shot in the back. A 32-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head, while another woman, a 38-year-old, was shot in the left leg.

Another man, a 28-year-old, was shot in the right leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Finally, a 28-year-old man was also shot in the back.

All victims in the shooting were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting.