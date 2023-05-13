At Least 8 People Injured in 4-Vehicle South Deering Crash

At least eight people were injured, five seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon when a car struck an SUV head-on in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision at around 6:15 p.m. along South Torrence Avenue near 122nd Street.

Chicago police said a man driving a car northbound on Torrence went into the southbound lanes for an unspecified reason and struck an SUV head-on. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the SUV and one adult passenger were both taken by paramedics to an area hospital and reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities. Three children riding in the vehicle - 2, 5 and 9 years old - were all listed in good condition, police said.

Update on the EMS Plan 2 @ 12700 S. Torrence for the 3 car accident. Seven (7) adults ranging from red to grave condition, Three (3) pediatric patients ranging yellow to red condition. All trans to various trauma hospitals (2) pic.twitter.com/NkCKDvbQQM — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2023

A 24-year-old driving a pick-up truck northbound on Torrence tried to avoid the collision, but ended up hitting a light pole, according to police. Another driver, a 58-year-old woman, also tried to avoid the crash and ended up striking a fixed object. Both of those drivers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

No citations have been issued as of Saturday evening.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating.