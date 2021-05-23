At Least 4 Injured in Shooting Outside Park Forest Theater Venue, Police Say

Police in suburban Park Forest are investigating after four people were shot outside of a theater where a celebration was taking place early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a group of people were taking part in a celebration at a theater in the 300 block of Artist Walk shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when a physical altercation took place.

A short time later, at least one individual opened fire outside of the theater, striking four people before fleeing the scene.

Of those victims, three were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and a fourth was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. Two of the victims suffering serious injuries in the shooting, but police do not believe any of the injuries to be life-threatening.

Two Park Forest police officers were walking nearby at the time of the shooting. The officers heard the shots being fired and immediately responded to the location, but they were unable to apprehend or identify a suspect in the shooting.

Police do believe that multiple firearms were used in the shooting, but an investigation into the shooting remains active at this time.