Chicago Violence

At Least 4 Injured in Auburn Gresham Shooting

Four people were transported to area hospitals after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Damen, four men were in an alley when an unknown vehicle drove by and a person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots at the victims, police stated. A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in good condition. A second man, 24 years old, was shot in the left leg and foot and also reported to be in good condition.

The third victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police stated. A fourth male victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ViolenceChicago Shootingsauburn gresham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us