At Least 4 Injured in Auburn Gresham Shooting

Four people were transported to area hospitals after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Damen, four men were in an alley when an unknown vehicle drove by and a person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots at the victims, police stated. A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in good condition. A second man, 24 years old, was shot in the left leg and foot and also reported to be in good condition.

The third victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police stated. A fourth male victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.