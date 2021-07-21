At Least 7 Hospitalized After Shooting in Lawndale, Officials Say

At least seven people have been taken to area hospitals after a shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood on the west side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting was reported near the intersection of Christiana and Douglas on Wednesday evening.

At least three individuals were taken to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital. One was listed in critical condition, while the other two were in stable condition, according to authorities. Another victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, with three others also transported to that facility.

The victims range in age from 14 to 22, but no further details were immediately available.

According to Total Traffic, police activity has shut down Christiana Avenue north of 16th Street, and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.