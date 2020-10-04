At Least 3 Injured in West Englewood Shooting

At least three men were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest side, police said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue near West 58th Street. Of the three victims, a 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm and said to be in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man gunshot wound to the head and throat and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.The 24-year-old male was driving when he fired shots at the other men, but it's not known who shot him, police stated.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.