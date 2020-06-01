At Least 2 Killed, 60 Arrested Amid Unrest in Suburban Cicero

Officials in suburban Cicero say that two people were killed during unrest in the community on Monday, and that at least 60 people have been arrested.

There were numerous reports of looting and clashes between looters and police as violence erupted in the city Monday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene of multiple clashes, including one at a liquor store that ended with several individuals being taken from the scene in handcuffs.

Cicero residents, please remain at home. — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) June 2, 2020

According to Cicero officials, more than 100 police officers remain on the streets, and authorities have also called in approximately 120 officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police to provide assistance.

Despite the violence, Cicero authorities are not issuing a curfew, saying it would take away needed resources.