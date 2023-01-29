At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

At least 10 people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

Authorities say that eight of the shootings occurred Saturday, including one involving a 52-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy, who were both shot while they were sitting in a car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Both were taken to area hospitals with graze wounds, and both were in good condition, police said.

Here is a recap of the shootings thus far.

Saturday –

In the 100 block of West 127 th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

A 52-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were in the backseat of a vehicle in the 5400 block of South Damen at approximately 2 a.m. when a person in a light-green SUV fired shots, police said. The man was able to drive to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a graze wound on his side. The child also suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder, and was in good condition at a local hospital.

At approximately 12:39 p.m. in the 7600 block of West Cicero, a 46-year-old man saw a person trying to break into his vehicle, according to police. An exchange of gunfire occurred during an ensuing confrontation, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left thigh. The suspects then fled the scene, and were later placed into custody. One sustained a graze wound to his head and was in good condition, police said.

Police say a 37-year-old man was in the 3600 block of West Belmont at approximately 5:31 p.m. when he was hit in the back by gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4500 block of South Honore at approximately 10:45 p.m., a 34-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle when a person on the street fired shots at him, striking him in the buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Artesian, a 21-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation in the 4300 block of South Wentworth at approximately 11:27 p.m. when another individual pulled out a weapon and shot him in the left leg, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Friday –