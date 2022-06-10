As Gas Prices Continue to Soar, Here's How to Find the Cheapest Gas in Your Area

Now that gas prices have reached new highs both nationally and in Chicago, what are some ways to ease the hefty costs?

With gas prices exceeding $5 per gallon and a $2 increase over the previous year's average, many people are paying big bucks at the pump.

This month, gas prices in Chicago reached an all-time high, with Illinois ranking sixth nationally for the highest gas prices and second in gas taxes, which averaged $6, according to AAA.

Gas Apps to Find the Cheapest Prices

Checking apps like GasBuddy, Upside, and Gas Guru can help you find deals on gas before filling up your tank.

Both GasBuddy and Gas Guru allow you to put in which type of gasoline you're looking for and how far you are willing to travel to receive the cheapest prices.

On Upside, you can use offers to get cash back at gas stations, restaurants and grocery stores. Users are provided with offers from nearby locations and have a set number of hours to use them.

You can save cents per gallon on every fill-up by using these apps, along with additional seasonal and targeted promotions to help you save even more money at the pump.

Gas Rewards and Royalty Programs

Many major gas station chains have a loyalty program, and some offer regular discounts.

Wawa, which has a majority of locations along the East Coast, is currently offering 15 cents off a gallon when you pay for gas using its app through June 12.

Other popular gas rewards programs which include: BPme Rewards, Exxon Mobil Rewards+ and Shell Fuel Rewards. If you participate in their loyalty programs, you can expect to save 3-5 cents per visit or earn cash back.

Costco and Sam’s Club Gas

Costco and Sam's Club are known for having some of the lowest gas rates, which can make their gas stations some of the busiest, while also being some of the cheapest.

However, to pump gas at these wholesale stores, you must be a member.