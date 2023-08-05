Armed suspect robs Gold Coast store Friday night, police say

Chicago police are searching for an armed suspect they say robbed a Gold Coast store on Friday night.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the back door of a business in the 900 block of North Rush at approximately 10:47 p.m.

The suspect was brandishing a weapon, threatening to shoot employees as he stole merchandise from the store.

The suspect then fled through the rear door of the business, entering a black GMC Yukon that then sped away from the scene.

No one was injured, and no suspects are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating the theft.