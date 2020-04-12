Hyde Park

Armed Robbers Target Lone Victims in Hyde Park: Police

Police are warning South Side residents about two armed robberies that happened near each other this month in Hyde Park.

In both cases, two to three male suspects approached a lone victim either entering or inside a vehicle, Chicago police said. One suspect held up the male victim at gunpoint, and the others drove off in a second vehicle. They got away with the victim’s property.

The robberies happened:

  • at 1:15 a.m. April 3 in the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue and
  • at 1:45 a.m. April 4 in the 5100 block of South Cornell Avenue.

The suspects are described as 16 to 25-years-old and used a red Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and a black GMC SUV in the robberies, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

