Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say

Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday afternoon due to an armed individual who is barricaded inside of an apartment.

According to Oak Park officials, “an individual in distress” was reported in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Officials say that the individual is “armed and barricaded” inside of an apartment, but did not offer any further details.

Harlem Avenue is closed in both directions between Augusta and Division streets, according to officials, and the Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted its No. 90 bus line through the area.

Oak Park firefighters and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies are also assisting.

We will update this story with further information as it becomes available.