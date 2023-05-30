Arlington Park Construction Coming? Equipment Gathered at Bears Property

Construction equipment gathered at Arlington Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Construction equipment is gathered at Arlington Park as the Bears take the next step towards building a new stadium.

The team received permission from Arlington Heights on Friday to begin Phase 1 of the demolition of the old horserace track. Phase 1 includes interior demolition, specifically knocking down the grandstand, office and jockey building. The team confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that work is scheduled to begin sometime this week, but there are conflicting reports as to whether that demolition has begun or not.

There are also reports that the demolition doesn’t necessarily mean construction is on the way soon. According to the Chicago Tribune, property taxes on the lot jumped significantly, and the Bears hope to knock down that tax bill along with the buildings.

The Bears are asking the Board of Review to reassess the tax value of the property and a hearing is expected to take place on the matter in June.

The Bears officially closed on Arlington Park in February and have reiterated that they have several hurdles to clear before deciding whether or not to develop the land, including needing property tax clarity.

