illinois news

Are people in Illinois the worst tippers? This study says so

According to the study published by USA Today, people in California leave the highest tips

Illinois came in dead last in a new report that examined tip culture across all of the United States.

According to the study, conducted by USA Today and OnePoll, people who live in California tip the highest, averaging a tipping percentage of 22.69. In Illinois, the tipping percentage was much less, at 14.22, the study showed.

That's even lower than the country's average tip percentage, which came in at 17.94 percent.

The study gathered data from 50 states and examined how tipping varies across locations, age, income level and more. It also included a number of tipping instances, including food delivery, in-person restaurants, personal care and more, the report said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to California, other states that ranked in the top five for leaving high tips were Missouri, Florida, Arizona, and Rhode Island.

news Oct 12

Tipping etiquette is ‘very different' in Portugal compared to the U.S., says American retiree living there—here's how

news Oct 3

Tired of ‘guilt tipping'? There's a good reason: ‘Businesses are taking advantage' of your emotions, expert says

Illinois topped the list for the No. 1 "Worst Tipping State," with Mississippi, South Carolina, New Mexico and Tennessee close behind.

According to the study, Illinois tippers would pay about $85.66 for a $75 bill.

The study also revealed that Millennials are known to leave more generous tips, with an average of 18.18 percent. On the other side, the silent generation was the least likely to leave a big tip, with an average of 15.16 percent.

Earlier this month, Chicago eliminated subminimum wage, which now allows tipped workers to make the same minimum amount as other workers in Chicago.

You can see the full study here.

This article tagged under:

illinois news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us