Are people in Illinois the worst tippers? This study says so

Illinois came in dead last in a new report that examined tip culture across all of the United States.

According to the study, conducted by USA Today and OnePoll, people who live in California tip the highest, averaging a tipping percentage of 22.69. In Illinois, the tipping percentage was much less, at 14.22, the study showed.

That's even lower than the country's average tip percentage, which came in at 17.94 percent.

The study gathered data from 50 states and examined how tipping varies across locations, age, income level and more. It also included a number of tipping instances, including food delivery, in-person restaurants, personal care and more, the report said.

In addition to California, other states that ranked in the top five for leaving high tips were Missouri, Florida, Arizona, and Rhode Island.

Illinois topped the list for the No. 1 "Worst Tipping State," with Mississippi, South Carolina, New Mexico and Tennessee close behind.

According to the study, Illinois tippers would pay about $85.66 for a $75 bill.

The study also revealed that Millennials are known to leave more generous tips, with an average of 18.18 percent. On the other side, the silent generation was the least likely to leave a big tip, with an average of 15.16 percent.

Earlier this month, Chicago eliminated subminimum wage, which now allows tipped workers to make the same minimum amount as other workers in Chicago.

You can see the full study here.