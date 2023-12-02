Approximately 11 people targeted in overnight armed robbery at Chicago bar

Approximately 11 people were targeted in an overnight armed robbery at a bar in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, a group of five armed individuals entered a bar in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, demanding money from the register and the individuals who were inside the bar at the time.

Police said the individuals inside the bar complied before the suspects fled on foot in unknown directions.

There is no one in custody, and no one was injured in the incident, according to officials.

There is currently no further information available.