Apartments Burglarized in Chatham

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of apartment burglaries reported in August and September in Chatham on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into the rear of apartments through an opened window or door and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

Between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue;

About 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue;

About 5:45 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue;

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue;

Between 6:25 p.m. Aug. 29 and 3:10 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 900 block of East 80th Street;

About 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7800 block of South Greenwood Avenue;

About 11 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue; and

About 8:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.