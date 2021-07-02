Lake Villa

Ammonia Leak at Lake Villa Food Plant Sends 9 Employees to Hospital

A small ammonia leak in the rooftop released the colorless gas into the air conditioning unit of the building, authorities said

A total of nine workers at a Lake Villa food processing plant were taken to area hospitals with respiratory complaints Friday morning following an ammonia leak at the suburban facility, authorities said.

At approximately 11:12 a.m., firefighters were called to 515 Park Ave., the site of C & F Packaging Company, which bills itself as one of the largest independent producers of custom-cooked meat products in the U.S., according to the company's website.

Lake Villa fire officials explained a small ammonia leak in the rooftop released the colorless gas into the air conditioning unit of the building. The leak was contained by employees as a result of "their fortunate quick reactions," according to the fire department.

A total of nine employees were transported to local hospitals, and all were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters from nine departments responded to the scene to assist Lake Villa authorities.

