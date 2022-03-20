Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Struck by SUV on Chicago's South Side

A driver was cited by Chicago police after her vehicle crashed into ambulance that transporting a gunshot victim to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was standing on a street in the 6300 block of South Troy on Sunday afternoon when he was shot in the right arm by an unknown assailant.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, and were transporting him to a local hospital in good condition.

Police say that as the ambulance was driving southbound on Pulaski it was struck by an SUV, which was being driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The SUV hit the rear passenger side of the ambulance and then flipped over, coming to rest near the intersection of 79th Street and Pulaski, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and the gunshot victim was successfully transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.