Albany Park Businesses Targeted in Recent Armed Robberies: Chicago Police

Chicago police are investigating two incidents in which armed gunmen targeted businesses in the city's Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The robberies were reported at the following times and locations: 11:04 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue and 11:38 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police say. In each incident, the offenders entered a business, displayed handguns and announced a robbery.

They then robbed the businesses of cash and victims of their cell phones before fleeing in a white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.

