Air Force flyovers scheduled for Chicago area this week, military officials say

Chicago residents are used to Air and Water Show flyovers taking to the skies during the summer, but a special celebration will lead to several military aircraft flying by city and suburban landmarks later this week.

According to a press release from the United States Air Force, the military will celebrate 100 years of refueling missions by sending out multiple aircraft on flyovers of major cities this week.

In the Chicago area, the 126th Air Refueling Wing, a unit of the Illinois Air National Guard, will coordinate with the U.S. Air Force’s 906th Air Refueling Squadron for flyovers on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that at least two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft will fly over parts of the state beginning with Springfield, with a flyover scheduled for 10:22 a.m.

The aircraft will then head north for flyovers of Gurnee’s Six Flags Great America, Evanston’s Baha’ House of Worship and Northwestern University, and Chicago’s Navy Pier between 11:04 and 11:13 a.m.

Finally, the squadrons will head south to fly along the Mississippi River, going past St. Louis’ Gateway Arch at approximately 12:10 p.m.

The Air Refueling Wing provides aerial refueling support of major commands of the Air Force and other branches of the military, according to the press release.

The flyovers mark the 100-year anniversary of the first aerial refueling mission, which took place on June 27, 1923, according to the Air Force.