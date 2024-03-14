Adler Planetarium

Adler Planetarium raising admission fees for adults, children

The price increase is set to go into effect April 1

One of Chicago's most iconic attractions is raising its price of admission.

During a Chicago Park District Board meeting Wednesday, commissioners granted the Planetarium permission to increase its admission fees from residents and non-residents, a press release said.

Fees for city residents will increase from $6 to $8 for children ages 3-11, and from $17 to $20 for adult. For non-residents, admission prices will increase from $8 to $13 for children and from $19 to $25 for adults.

The price increase is set to go into effect April 1.

The release notes the Planetarium offers "52 admission free days annually." It also offers discounts on tickets for veterans, military personnel, teachers, Chicago police and firefighters.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, the Adler is free to Illinois residents with proof of residency. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, the website said.

