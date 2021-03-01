Actress Erica Watson, a Chicago-Native, Passes Away Due to COVID Complications

The city’s entertainment community is in mourning after Erica Watson, a Chicago-native comedienne and actress, died due to complications of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Watson, 48, is being mourned by friends and family as a talented performer who had a very bright future.

She was raised in the city of Chicago, graduating from Kenwood Academy and Columbia College before moving to New York City to pursue her show business career.

Watson became well-known for her roles in the television series ‘The Chi,’ and she also turned heads in movies like ‘Chi-Raq’ and ‘Precious’ as her career blossomed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tonight, she is being remembered as someone who tried to give back to the city where she grew up, trying to help others succeed in an industry that can be rough on the inexperienced.

“She was always trying to give some sort of publicity to the locals,” Patti Gill, an agent and film producer, said. “She was always trying to give them a hand. She never forgot where she came from.”

The world learned of Watson’s passing through her brother, who posted to his Facebook account that his sister had died over the weekend. She had been living in Jamaica during the pandemic.

From a young age, Watson shone brightly both on screen and on stage, with her talent, humility and humor always taking center stage and leaving a mark on those who knew her and worked with her.

“It’s just so sad. It’s so sad the world is missing out on her,” Christopher Fort, a close friend of Watson, said.

“She was like a hidden gem of Chicago,” Gill added.

Memorial services are still being planned for Watson.