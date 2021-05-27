Activists Call for Justice in Adam Toledo's Death After Mural of Teen Vandalized

What was supposed to be an unveiling ceremony for a new mural in remembrance of Adam Toledo took an unexpected shift Thursday afternoon after the artwork was defaced.

A prayer vigil and balloon release in honor of the 13-year-old took place at the mural, which was painted on the side of a building at Lawndale and Ogden avenues in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The teen's loved ones, community members and local leaders made emotional pleas for justice in Adam's death as the mural was restored to its original luster.

"Nobody saw what Adam as a living and caring person," said Patty Nunez, Adam's cousin. "Nobody saw what we did."

The 13-year-old was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer following a foot pursuit in late March.

Body camera of the incident footage shows Adam running from a Chicago police officer down a Little Village alley on March 29. Adam starts to turn toward the officer, and is in the process of putting his hands up when the officer fires his weapon once, striking the teen in the chest.

The release of footage sparked days of protests and nationwide attention.

Nearly two months after Adam's death, on Thursday, community members pleaded for a better justice system.

"This is not an issue of gang violence," said Tanya Lossano. "That’s the symptom. A broken and racist police department is the sickness."

Community members lit candles as they demanded a public safety ordinance and fewer tax dollars to fund police.

"We need accountably of the cops, a ceasefire of the gangs," said William Guerrero, a 20-year-old from Pilsen.

The circumstances regarding Adam's death remain under investigation by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.