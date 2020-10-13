Kyle Rittenhouse

Accused Kenosha Gunman Won't Face Charges in Illinois

An investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will not face charges in his home state of Illinois, prosecutors said Tuesday.

An investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said. There is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois, it said.

Rittenhouse of Antioch, remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha. Rittenhouse is due back in Lake County court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.

Local

movie theaters coronavirus 56 mins ago

Movie Theaters Seek Financial Assistance Or Could Face Tough Decisions

Chicago Coronavirus 1 hour ago

These Are the Coronavirus Metrics to Pay Attention to

His arrest has become a rallying point for some on the right, with a legal defense fund that has attracted millions of dollars in donations. But others see Rittenhouse as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited the protesters.

Defense attorneys have portrayed Rittenhouse as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake, who is Black.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kyle RittenhouseKenoshaJacob Blakekenosha shootingkyle rittenhouse shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us