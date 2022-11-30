Aaron Rodgers Forecasts ‘Big Win' in Chicago Against Bears

Rodgers forecasts 'big win' in Chicago on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Traveling to Chicago to face off against the Bears is just another item on Aaron Rodgers' to-do list. Or, at least, that's what he made it sound like on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday.

"I might miss practice Wednesday but that's been the standard for the last six, seven weeks [and] go to one of my favorite places to play, Chicago, get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy," Rodgers said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

More Rodgers: "I might miss practice Wednesday but that's been the standard for the last six, seven weeks [and] go to one of my favorite places to play, Chicago, get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy." https://t.co/Y1XiE7vKo0 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 29, 2022

Sheesh. Playing against the Bears is like running some quick errands for the MVP quarterback at this point.

It's also inarguable. Rodgers is 23-5 against the Bears in his career. The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018. And the last time the Bears beat the Packers at Lambeau Field was in 2015.

Rodgers has helped the Packers to an active seven-game win streak against the Bears, which is a career-long stretch for his matchup with Chicago. So yeah, he beats the Bears a lot.

But, Bears fans and outsiders can't help but think the tables might be turning soon enough. Hell, if the Bears had Justin Fields, Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney and a healthy roster rolling into Soldier Field on Sunday, they might punch the 4-8 Packers in the mouth.

However, that likely won't happen. The Bears won't have Jackson or Mooney, and they're not guaranteed to have Fields along with a lot of other names. We all know what this season is about for the Bears, and it's not winning games.

The Bears have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft as of this writing. With that, they can bait the hook, cast it into open waters, and see who bites. Or, they could go after two of the top athletes in the draft in the form of Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter.

MORE: While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position

ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) suggests the Bears will likely have a 73.9 percent chance of landing a top-five pick in the draft. And let's not forget, Ryan Poles & Co. will have around $125 million to play with this offseason.

The point is this – Rodgers' perennial reign of terror against the Bears could be over as soon as next season.

As aforementioned, the Packers are 4-8 this season and are handcuffed to their quarterback's deadly, cap-casualty contract for the next two years. (The Packers are projected in the red for cap space this offseason.)

Rodgers might win the battle on Sunday, but the war is far from over.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.