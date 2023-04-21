A Look at the Cubs' Closer Options After Fulmer's Shaky Outing

Cubs' options for closer after Fulmer's shaky outing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Cubs are riding high off of a 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw Drew Smyly take a perfect game into the eighth inning, significant questions remain for the Cubs' bullpen after Michael Fulmer surrendered a go-ahead grand slam in what was a tie game in the ninth inning of Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The North Siders entered 2023 without an anointed closer, which was expected following an offseason that featured several notable big-league relief signings, but none of a bona fide closer caliber.

Fulmer, a 30-year-old veteran and former starter, has been given the ball for three of the team's five save opportunities across the first 19 games, with two of the three chances resulting in blown saves.

Javier Assad, who started Thursday's game in place for the injured Jameson Taillon, has also recorded a blown save this year, while veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger has converted the save in his lone opportunity.

Although the Cubs have seen plenty of encouraging results from relief arms thus far in 2023, particularly in regards to early-season strikeout rates, limiting walks and hard contact has been a struggle for a few arms.

Boxberger and fellow veteran righty Mark Leiter Jr. both possess walk rates just south of five per nine innings, with Keegan Thompson posting an even more alarming 6.2 walks per nine innings.

While Leiter Jr. has yet to allow an earned run and boasts an impressive 1.57 FIP, advanced metrics indicate that a few rough outings could be on the way. With a concerning 27.3 percent barrel rate and 45.5 percent hard-hit rate, his metrics rank as the worst among Cub relievers.

Fulmer's issues have also come to light with a concerning barrel rate, standing at 12.7 percent.

While Michael Rucker and Adbert Alzolay have shown mostly promising results, both pitchers' value as middle-inning arms likely rules out any move to the later innings for either righty. Julian Merryweather has shown immense struggles in higher leverage situations thus far, and owns a 8.64 ERA through 8.2 innings.

Perhaps the most stable-seeming option to lock down games for the North Siders is perhaps former closer Brad Boxberger, who has 83 career saves to his name, 41 of which came in his 2015 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he led the junior circuit.

While Boxberger's experience in the role make him a compelling option, the recent return of hard-throwing southpaw Brandon Hughes also presents the Cubs with another choice.

Hughes, 27, put together a stellar rookie campaign in 2022, compiling a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57.2 innings alongside 21 walks. Hughes is currently the only left-hander in the Cubs bullpen, and could offer a change of pace for hitters entering the final frame in a tight contest.

Unfortunately for the North Siders, there is no clear solution for the team's most glaring weakness through the first 19 games of a 2023 season in which the Cubs have otherwise greatly exceeded expectations.

