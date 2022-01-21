A Christmas Story

‘A Christmas Story' Sequel Coming to the Big Screen, Starring Adult Ralphie: Reports

By Becca Wood

The holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which takes place in Indiana, is reportedly making a return as a sequel, starring an adult Ralphie.

According to reporting from WTHR, Peter Billingsley, who played the original Ralphie in the 1983 movie, will reprise his role in the Warner Bros. sequel nearly 40 years later.

The latest film, "A Christmas Story Christmas," is set to premiere on HBO Max, Deadline reported. The release date has not been reported at this time, though filming is expected to start in February.

According to various outlets, Clay Kaytis will direct the holiday flick and Nick Schenk is expected to write the script. Billingsley's longtime comrade Vince Vaughn is reportedly producing the sequel.

In the original movie, the young Ralphie character is pining for a Red Ryder BB gun, despite warnings from adults that he'll "shoot his eye out." On several Chicago-area stations, the holiday classic is played annually on Christmas Eve for "A Christmas Story" fans.

Though "A Christmas Story" was set in the 1940s, WTHR said several outlets reported that the sequel will take place in the 1970s, where an adult Ralphie brings his family to his childhood home.

