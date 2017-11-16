A man died and two others, including a small child, were injured Thursday after a shooting and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5:13 p.m. and left all inbound local lanes at Garfield Boulevard closed in the area, fire and police officials said. The gunshot victim was taken to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The two in good condition were transported to St. Bernard, fire officials said.

The male driver, two adult female passengers and a child were all in the car the crash, State Police said.

Police say the victims' car and another vehicle were driving erratically on the I-94 northbound lanes near 51st Street.

"Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard and one of the vehicles crashed into the wall," police said in a statement.

The other vehicle continued northbound from the scene, police said, and no suspect information was available.

A fourth person at the scene refused medical treatment but it was unclear if they were injured, fire officials said.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area while the police continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call SP District Chicago at (847) 294-4400.