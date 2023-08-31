Humidity, 90 degree temperatures back in Chicago's forecast for Labor Day weekend

Although this week's cool and crisp days may have offered a glimpse into fall, the Chicago area is set to get at least one more taste of summer before the season comes to an end.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, Labor Day weekend across the region will see higher humidity and temperatures in the 90s. And while it may be muggy, heat index levels aren't expected to reach nearly as high as they did last week, when Chicago saw multiple excessive heat warnings and the city's hottest day in 11 years.

Thursday is expected to be bright and sunny, with temperature highs in the mid 70s, Jeanes said. After that however, temperatures will begin to heat up.

Friday, the start of meteorological fall, will see highs in the mid 80s, Jeanes said, but humidity remains low. And though temperatures Saturday are expected to warm to 90 degrees, the heat index will remain about the same, Jeanes said.

Sunday looks to be a hotter and more humid day, Jeanes said. Temperatures are expected to rise a bit more, up to 95 degrees, Jeanes said, with a "feels like" temperature of 96 degrees.

By Monday however, humidity is expected to rise again, with a high temperature of 95 and a heat index level of 99, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to officials, the record high for Sunday is 97 degrees, and the record high for Monday is 95 degrees. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to cool back down.

The next chance for rain doesn't come until late next week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.