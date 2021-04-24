80-Degree Temps, Summer-Like Weather to Arrive in Chicago to Start the Week

After an unseasonably cold few days, the Chicago area could feel more like summer next week with temperatures likely reaching the 70s and 80s.

Clouds covered the area Saturday morning, bringing a chance for scattered showers, according to the latest weather models. By the afternoon, the are could see some sun with a cold front moving in to bring another chance for rain.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Most areas around Chicago will remain dry Saturday afternoon, with temperatures warming to the mid 50s and 60s before dropping to the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.

But summer-like weather could arrive next week.

On Monday, the area is expected to warm to an above-average high of 70 with partly cloudy skies, cooler by the lakefront. Temperatures could reach 80 by Tuesday, which is more typical of mid-June as opposed to April in Chicago.

After this weekend, the next chance for rain is Wednesday, although the high will remain in the low 70s. By the end of next week, temperatures will likely drop to the low 60s, which is typical for this time of year.