80-Degree Temps, Summer-Like Weather on the Horizon For the Chicago Area

After an unseasonably cold few days, the Chicago area could feel more like summer next week with temperatures likely reaching the 70s and 80s.

The weekend is expected to remain cooler, with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 50s and partly cloudy skies, according to the latest forecast models.

Rain could move in Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists predict. Skies should clear by Sunday with temperatures staying in the 50s.

But summer-like weather could arrive next week.

On Monday, the area is expected to warm to an above-average high of 70 with partly cloudy skies, cooler by the lakefront. Temperatures could reach 80 by Tuesday, which is more typical of mid-June as opposed to April in Chicago.

After this weekend, the next chance for rain is Wednesday, although the high will remain in the low 70s. By the end of next week, temperatures will likely drop to the low 60s, which is typical for this time of year.