8-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, Teen Among 13 Wounded in Shootings in Chicago So Far This Weekend

An 8-year-old was among three people killed and a 17-year-old boy among 13 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Melissa Ortega was walking with a guardian about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when someone fired shots at the 26-year-old man in the 3900 block of West 26th Street, striking him in the back, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The guardian heard the gunfire and saw the girl was shot in the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man who police said was the intended target was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side. Ohleyer Jones, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, police and the medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said.

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 33, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning inside a West Englewood gas station on the South Side. The teen was in the gas station in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road about 1 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks, officials said. Police said he was in good condition.

Two men, 22 and 40, were seriously wounded just after midnight Sunday morning in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said. The younger man was shot in the neck, while the older man in the neck and mouth, police said. Both transported to Roseland Community Hospital, where they were in serious condition, police said.

A man was shot inside an Englewood home Saturday evening on the South Side. The man, 45, was inside a home in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue about 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

Five people were killed and 33 others were wounded from Friday evening through early Tuesday in Chicago.