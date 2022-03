A 72-year-old woman was injured Thursday afternoon when she was shot in Chicago’s Lake View East neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, the woman was walking on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Broadway at approximately 1:36 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

The woman was struck in the upper left thigh by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Police say that no suspects are in custody at this time, and an investigation remains underway.