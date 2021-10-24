Chicago Heights

7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed in Chicago Heights Crash

The boy, identified as Giovanni Leon, was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 7-year-old boy was killed in a crash Sunday morning in suburban Chicago Heights.

Just before 11 a.m., a 2020 Kia Soul vehicle struck a 7-year-old boy in the 800 block of Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights police said.

He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital and then airlifted to Stroger Hospital, police said. The boy, identified as Giovanni Leon, was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and transported to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, police said.

The Chicago Heights Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

