7 U of C Students Report Possible Spiked, Drugged Drinks Served at Parties

Undergraduate students at The University of Chicago are on high alert after school officials on Thursday sent a warning email to students indicating it had received multiple reports of drinks at parties being spiked with drugs.

In one of those cases, an undergraduate student reported that they were sexually assaulted in a residence hall on Oct. 28 after having one of those drinks at a party, officials say.

According an email sent out by school authorities Thursday with the subject line "Safety and Security Notice," the University has since September "received seven reports of different incidents in which undergraduates suspect they may have had drugs put in their drinks at parties by unknown individuals without their consent."

The email went on to say that the University takes such reports "very seriously," and that officials were in the process of alerting the campus community.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The University takes seriously each report of misconduct; such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community, and may be criminal," the email reads in part.

University officials also went on to say that while the school knows that students will gather together, they recommend party goers only drink from sealed containers, and not punch bowls or open cups.

"I don’t think it’s necessarily more dangerous than other college environments but it’s definitely a concern that should be taken seriously," one student told NBC 5 Chicago.

The school advises that if you believe that you or someone you know has consumed a drug without consent and may require assistance, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.