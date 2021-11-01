6 Killed, 2 Teens Among 23 Others Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago This Weekend

Six people were killed and 23 others were wounded by gunfire, including two teens, over the weekend in Chicago.

Two men were fatally shot Saturday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., Chicago police found two men, 28 and 26, shot in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and the 26-year-old was found shot in the torso shortly afterward, police said. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died, police said. They haven’t been identified yet.

A man was killed in Austin on the West Side about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The 26-year-old was in a car in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue when he was stuck by gunfire, police said. He was hit in the neck and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Two people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 7 a.m., two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue when a white car pulled up and someone inside started firing shots, police said. Keith Melton-McKinney, 56, was struck in his head and left shoulder, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second man, 39, was struck twice in the left shoulder and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side. About 12:55 a.m., a man believed to be 30 was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot hours later in Gresham on the South Side. About 10:30 a.m., she was in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street when a woman walked up and fired, police said. The woman was stuck in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. About 3:45 p.m., the 15-year-old was near an alley in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the chest, police said. The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while waiting for a friend Friday night on the Near West Side. The teen was standing outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Western Avenue when someone in the back seat of a black Kia fired shots, police said. He was struck in the thigh and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in his living room Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The attack happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue. The 22-year-old was was shot in the shoulder and grazed in his head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least 19 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend.

Three people were killed and 26 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.