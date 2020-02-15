6 Kids Among 11 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening

Eleven people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, including three children hurt in a pair of accidental shootings less than three hours apart.

About 10:20 p.m. Friday, a boy playing with a gun accidentally shot an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The child, whose age was not specified, found the gun and was playing with it inside a home when he shot the other two children, according to Chicago police. The 8-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder and hand while the girl was grazed on her arm. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Police said it was unclear where the gun came from or who it belongs to. All three kids are related.

At 7:49 p.m., a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother in Lawndale on the West Side.

The girl was handling a gun when it accidentally went off and hit her brother in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

Six people were shot in a single incident Friday night at an apartment in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

The shooting started at 9:08 p.m. during a gathering inside the apartment and spilled out into the hallway in the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to police. A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a handgun was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder, head and abdomen.

A 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder and lower backside and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The younger girl was in critical condition while the older girl was in good condition. Another 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Chicago Fire Department officials said all three teens were in serious-to-critical condition.

A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face, chest and leg and an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Early Saturday, a man was shot during an argument at a gas station in West Town.

The 29-year-old was at the gas station about 4 a.m. in the 600 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone shot him in the hip and arm, police said. Witnesses inside the gas station told investigators they heard arguing before the shots rang out. The man drove his vehicle to the 900 block of South Ashland, where paramedics responded to take him to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The shooter may have been a male driving a silver SUV that was last seen heading north on Ashland, police said.

Just over half an hour before that, another man was injured when someone accidentally fired a gun inside a vehicle in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old told investigators he was riding in the back seat of the vehicle with another male who was playing with a gun at 3:25 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Columbus Avenue, according to police. The gun accidentally went off and the man was hit in the foot. He was listed in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and 14 others were wounded in Chicago’s deadliest February weekend in 18 years.