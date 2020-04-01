6 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at City Colleges of Chicago

The City Colleges of Chicago announced that six of its members have contracted the coronavirus, and also said the school wouldn’t announce additional COVID-19 cases from here on.

School Chancellor Juan Salgado made the announcement Tuesday in an email to students.

He did not say if the cases were students or staff.

The cases include two members from Harold Washington College, two members from Malcolm X College, a member from Daley College, and a member from Truman College.

Salgado said the school will no longer alert students and staff about any more members who contract COVID-19.

“Beginning today, March 31, 2020 – which is 14 days after CCC facilities were closed and after the last day when an individual who may have been exposed at a CCC facility would develop symptoms – we will no longer notify the CCC community regarding a community member being diagnosed with COVID-19, except as otherwise directed by [Chicago Department of Public Health],” Salgado wrote.

In-person classes have been suspended since March 16, and have since moved to online learning.