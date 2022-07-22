6 Arrested Following Stabbing, Violent Armed Robbery Attempt on CTA Red Line Near Lincoln Park

Six suspects were arrested by Chicago police early Friday following a sprawling incident that began when three individuals attempted to rob a male victim onboard a CTA Red Line train, authorities said.

According to police, at 2:03 a.m., a 42-year-old man entered a southbound train at the Addison Red Line station, and shortly after, was approached by three individuals who tried to take his cell phone and then physically attacked him. The victim, a 42-year-old man, grabbed a small knife from his pocket and stabbed one of the suspects in the back.

The three offenders exited the train once it reached the North and Clybourn station. There, a fourth suspect entered and attacked the victim, who in turn stabbed that suspect in the neck, police said.

A total of six offenders began chasing the victims on the platform, with multiple suspects stabbing him and at least two striking him in the head with a gas bottle, police stated. A third offender was injured and sustained lacerations to the forearm.

All six offenders were arrested, according to police.

"This kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and we applaud the Chicago Police Department for its quick actions to arrest the suspects," the CTA said in a statement.

Service was temporarily halted at the North and Clybourn station, but had resumed as of 9 a.m., the CTA said.