$56 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold at Chicago-Area Gas Station

A $56 million Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at a suburban Chicago gas station Tuesday night.

Citgo Gas Station in Crestwood, located at 13830 S. Pulaski Rd., sold the winning ticket, according to a release.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The major jackpot is the largest lottery prize won in Illinois since 2017, the release said. The worker who sold the winning ticket will also receive a selling bonus of $500,000.

“Everyone is coming into the store to check their tickets - there is a real buzz

in-store, everyone is talking about it," said gas station owners Cue and Nabila.

The winner has 12 months from Tuesday to claim the prize. To the person who bought the Mega Million ticket, the Illinois Lottery encouraged the individual to write his or her name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center.

After this win, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million.

The Illinois Lottery draws winners for the Mega Million every Tuesday and Friday night. The next drawing is set for Friday at 10 p.m.