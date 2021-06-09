Chicago Police

5-Year-Old Boy Hurt in Hit-and-Run After Road-Rage Incident on Dan Ryan

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in West Chesterfield on the South Side after a road-rage incident on the Dan Ryan.

A blue SUV and a red sedan were involved in a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan about 4:45 p.m., and both vehicles in the ended up in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The SUV was northbound on Michigan when it struck the 5-year-old, who was in the street, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The SUV fled from the area after the crash, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
